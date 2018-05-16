PERRY COUNTY YOUTH CENTERS SPONSOR SUMMER FOOD

What happens when needy children who depend on school breakfast and lunch programs when the academic year ends and those meals are not available?

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) tries to fill the gap through a local partner.

This summer, Perry County Youth Centers will be sponsoring the SFSP for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, providing two meals each day.

The sites will be:

–Lobelville Public Library from May 29 through August 3, with an expected daily attendance of 45 per meal; breakfast will be served from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., and lunch from noon to 1:00.

–Lobelville School, June 4 through June 29, with an expected daily attendance of 15 per meal; breakfast from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m, lunch from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

–Linden Elementary, May 29 through August 3, 95 kids expected per meal; breakfast 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch 10:30 a.m. to noon.

All meals are individualized, pre-packaged, and self-prepped on site.

An estimated one in four children—or 25 percent—are considered needy and qualify for this program.