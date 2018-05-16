MUSIC ON MAIN SET TO KICK OFF MAY 26

Perry County’s popular, free, every-Saturday-night Summer concert series will soon be back—this time celebrating its ninth consecutive year of entertainment and featuring a terrific line-up of local and guest musicians for eleven weeks.

Alternating between Lobelville (City Hall grounds) and Linden (Perry County courthouse), Music on Main Street is sponsored by the City of Lobelville, Town of Linden, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 101.3 WOPC, the Buffalo River Review, the Commodore Hotel & Café, and the Perry County Cultural Arts Commission.

Concessions this season will be provided by Perry County Cheerleaders, Scouts, Volunteer Fire Departments, and area churches to raise funds for their individual causes.

Kicking off the 2018 shows will be a special Memorial Day weekend offering in Lobelville on Saturday, May 26, featuring a tribute to veterans and performances by Play Americana Blues, Pickin’ Crows, Melody Guy, and Kristie’s Dance Academy students.

Scheduled headliners the rest of 2018 include: Dangerous Curves, Outlaw Country, Station Joe, Brian Warren, Big Vinny Hickerson & Friends, and the Miranda Louise Band.

The season will close August 4 with the third annual Lip Sync Battle and a headline performance by Farm Dogs & Pickin’ Crows.

Every show this Summer will also highlight local talent as opening acts.

Music starts at 7:00 p.m. each Saturday, rain or shine; shows will be moved into a nearby indoor location is bad weather threatens.

The Buffalo River Review will carry weekly stories about the upcoming shows, including information on the artists, so watch this newspaper for information.

Invite your friends, bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes, and enjoy some the best music in the area every Saturday night right here in your home community, Perry County.