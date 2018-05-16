JOHN ALLEN INMAN

Mr. Inman, 86, of Odessa, Texas, died Friday, May 4, 2018. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Robert Alvin Inman and Jimmie Lineberry Inman. He was a 1950 graduate of Linden High School. He served in the US Army as an MP, and later worked in Natural Gas Processing, settling in Odessa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, PJ Inman, and three sisters, Willie Westbrook, Veola Johnson, and Vernell Platt. Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Nancy Sue Cross Inman; daughter, Deborah Ann Inman; sons, John Britton (Lisa) Inman and Ned Allen (Shannon) Inman; niece, Billy Kaye Westbrook; and four grandchildren, Brian Sibley, Tate Sibley, Theodore Inman, and Morgan Inman. The family requests donations be made to Gideons International.