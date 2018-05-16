CANDIDATES PARTICIPATE IN ON-AIR FORUM

WOPC 101.3 invites you to tune in the next two Sundays to hear candidates for public office answer questions and discuss their plans if elected or re-elected to public office in the August 2 balloting.

The event is a forum—not a debate or call-in session—a chance to hear candidates speak about the issues and themselves. The event will be held in-studio, not at a venue with an audience attending.

The forums begin this Sunday, May 20, with candidates for the State House of Representatives in District 72 at 7:00 p.m., followed by candidates for Perry County Sheriff at 8:00.

The following Sunday, May 27, tune in to hear candidates for Perry County Mayor at 7:00, and then State of the City messages from Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore and Linden Mayor Wess Ward who are running for re-election but are unopposed.