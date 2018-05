BRENDA LEDBETTER

Mrs. Ledbetter, 76, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, surrounded by family. A funeral service was held Friday, May 11, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery in Lobelville. She was born in Henderson, the daughter of the late Curtis Rush and Georgia Phillips Rush. She was a homemaker and member of Lobelville United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of fifty-seven years, James Ledbetter; a son, Robert (Karen) Ledbetter; a daughter, Glenda (Tommy) Qualls; grandchildren, Emily (Joey), Elizabeth, Ryne, Blake, and Brandon; great grandchildren, Isabella and Rowen; a sister, Carolyn (Bobby) Bowman; and nieces and nephews.