WILLIAM HAROLD MORRIS

Mr. Morris, 88, of Linden, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Maury Regional Hospital. The family will have private memorial services at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Zela, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy Ford and Lillie Ford. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Korea, and was decorated with ywo Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. He was a retired injection molder with Modern Industrial Plastics in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Sue Turnbow Morris, and brothers, Bob and Clyde Morris. Survivors include his sons, David (Karen) Morris of Michigan, and Clark (Terri) Morris of Kentucky; grandchildren, Stephanie Morris, Jonathon Morris, Eric Morris, and Erin Free; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Morris; and a host of other loving family members and friends.