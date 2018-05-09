A TWRA Boater Safety Course will be held at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, on Monday May 14, 2018, 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Students must be at least 12 years old to take the class and have a TWRA Type 600 Boating Safety Exam Permit ($10) when they show up to take the course.

Any Tennessee resident born after January 1, 1989 must have in their possession a TWRA-issued card showing proof of successful completion of the TWRA administered boating safety exam if operating a motor vessel.