LACEY EARNED GIRL SCOUT MEDAL OF HONOR

For her “presence of mind to be resourceful, skilled, and competent and act out of service to others,” a Perry County fourth grade student has been awarded the Girl Scouts of America Medal of Honor.

Lacey Mathis, who attends Linden Elementary, removed herself from an overturned vehicle, climbed a steep embankment, and flagged down help for her injured mother, Amy, who was trapped in the car in the April 2017 accident.

The Mathis car left the roadway during a rain storm.

Amy Mathis told news sources, “She {Lacey} was bleeding and she crawled out the window. She dug in and slipped a few times because the ground was wet and she was scared she was going to fall to the bottom. But she kept going for me and she got up there and she flagged the first vehicle.”

The Rescue Squad removed Amy from the vehicle and she was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

The proud mother said, “She is my super hero. She’ll forever be my superhero. They come in all shapes and sizes, but she’ll forever be my hero.”

Te complete citation from the Girl Scouts reads, “Lacey’s heroic actions demonstrated that she possesses the presence of mind to be resourceful, skilled and competent and act out of service to others. The Medal of Honor is given to registered Girl Scout members who have saved a human life, or attempted to save a life, under circumstances that indicate heroism beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age.”

The award was preented Sunday, May 1, 2018, curing a ceremony at Lipscomb University in Nashville.