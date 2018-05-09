GLENDA COBLE HORNER

Mrs. Horner, 73, of Lobelville, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Sunday, May 6, 2018, 3:30 p.m., at the Chessor Cemetery in Hickman County, with Adam Kelley officiating. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Glenn Coble and Mildred DePriest Horner. She was a retired cook, having worked at several places around Linden, including John’s BP, Johnson Controls TeamLinden, Fisher and Company, and others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Horner, and a brother, Thomas Coble. Survivors include her daughter, Renee (Tony) Burns of Lobelville; a son, Franklin Horner of Lobelville; sisters, Joyce (Austin) Pevahouse of Linden, and Ruth (Dan) Favela of Camden; a brother, Gene (Agnes) Coble of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.