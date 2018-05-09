EVERY TENNESSEAN OWES SAM KENNEDY A DEBT OF GRATITUDE

DR. RANDY MACKIN, REVIEW Editor

My first thought when I met Sam Kennedy in August of 1982: so, that’s what a real newspaper publisher looks like.

Khaki pants a little wrinkled from sitting, a white button-down shirt with sleeves rolled half-way up his forearms, a well-worn non-descript tie loose at the neck, large-lens glasses, and slightly disheveled graying hair.

I was fresh on the job (and green as a shamrock) as managing editor of the Buffalo River Review, twenty-three years old, and, looking back, had no idea what I was doing.

We printed the Review then in Columbia at the Daily Herald where Sam was publisher. He made sure to come to the press room to say hello and introduce himself.

I found later that Sam was often in the press room, or in the circulation departmemt, or near a layout table talking with employees. He was not a stay-in-the-office boss; he knew his people on a personal level and made an effort to stay in touch with the goings-on in their lives.

I had no idea then that in just over a decade I would be working for him as one of his editors when Kennedy Newspapers purchased the Review in 1994 from Lynda and me.

Sam and general manager Bill Haxton asked me to stay on for a little while, and that turned into more than two decades of rewarding work and learning from one of the industry’s most influential figures.

Whether you know it or not, every person in Tennessee has benefited from Sam’s successful efforts to keep government open and transparent. In fact, Sam is known among press circles as the “father” of the Sunshine Law.

If you’ve ever read a report of a public meeting, if you have ever checked a public notice in the newspaper to see when a County Commission or Board of Education meeting was scheduled, if you’ve ever been surprised that certain business was conducted in pubic rather than behind closed doors, then you owe Sam a debt of gratitude.

In the 1970s Sam faced opposition from every direction in his efforts to persuade the Tennessee General Assembly to approve the Sunshine Law, or the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.

The law carries in its mission and wording Sam’s careful attention and resolve. He could have easily given up in his efforts to make the “sun shine” on public business, but he persevered and government operations in Tennessee have not been the same since.

The Sunshine Law, thanks to Sam, requires adequate public notice of government meetings, requires action on motions to be taken in public, requires that deliberation toward decisions be done in public; the law holds elected officials accountable for how they conduct the people’s business and it has held up in court cases that attempted to rob it of its authority and intent.

The Review has long been a member of the Tennessee Press Association—of which Sam was a past president—and with that membership comes access to a Sunshine Law expert attorney. No need here at the Review; I could just call Sam, the law’s author.

And that situation is true of much of my contact with Sam through the years—he has always been just a phone call away, a reassuring and enviable position to find oneself in when legal questions arose, when you needed to talk through an editorial decision, or just wanted some advice.

Over these many years I’ve heard horror stories from other newspaper editors about how difficult their publishers can be. Watch a TV show about newspapering and you’ll see that stereotypical publisher who smokes, drinks too much, talks more than listens, berates editors and staffers, and is always worried about the bottom line: whether that story will cost the paper money in lost advertising.

I never felt those pressures from Sam. He was at one time an editor himself, and that exposure to the job made him a truth-seeker, a believer in the free press, and staunchest of advocates for newspapers finding and reporting facts regardless of ramifications.

He was a Christian, a family-man; he truly cared about those who worked for and with him, and he was always a gentleman, soft-spoken and thoughtful.

When a problem did arise, he helped solve it; when he thought you were doing a good job, he told you, sometimes with a phone call, face to face, and often with a handwritten note—all of which I’ve kept.

I spoke with Elizabeth Kennedy Blackstone—Sam’s daughter—last Thursday. She said Sam left this world the way he said he wanted to, not attached to some medical device, not after the end of a debilitating illness, not after being a burden to his family.

Elizabeth said, “He was here, and then he wasn’t.” In fact, the family had been together earlier than evening, talking and joking.

That’s the way Sam approached publishing: he was here when you needed him, and he wasn’t when he didn’t need to be. He popped into the Review office regularly, but never stayed that long, as if his presence might somehow hinder our work.

He was here, and then he wasn’t.

We’ll miss him—we already do. But we find comfort knowing that Sam Kennedy—our mentor, our publisher, our employer, and our friend—left this world a much better and more transparent place than he found it.