ANNUAL RE-ENACTMENT THIS WEEKEND IN LINDEN

In the pre-dawn hours of May 12, 1863, an amphibious attack on the Confederate Depot in Linden, Tennessee was mounted as U.S. Navy gunboats ferried a force of about 55 Union cavalrymen to the eastern shore of the Tennessee River.

This amphibious attack was a new and highly successful tactic employed in the American Civil War.

The 155th anniversary of the “Capture and Burning of the Courthouse by Federal Troops” will be commemorated on the exact day, May 12, and on the same historic location where it occurred over a century and a half ago.

This will be a unique historical experience as townspeople and visitors interact with Federal and Confederate troops and meet renowned living historians, Mary Ann O’Neal, Barbara Marthal Harris, and David Chaltas.

Mrs. O’Neal, from Princeton, Indiana, is a former Principal (retired) at North Gibson Schools and is currently a candidate for the office of Gibson County Treasurer. She is a much sought after reenactor for her accurate portrayal of soft spoken, well-educated Mary Anna Randolph Custis, wife of General Robert E. Lee.

Mrs. Harris is a retired teacher, talented singer, and author of “Fighting for Freedom,” a documented story that looks into the lives and relationships in the South that are often ignored by historians. A native of Nashville, TN, and educated at Fisk University, she has a passion for research and history, especially the American Civil War.

Mrs. Harris will be presenting her fascinating first person persona of Mrs. Millie Polk, servant to President James K. Polk and his wife, Mrs. Eliza Polk, while in the White House and Columbia.

David Chaltas is an educator with over 36 years of service to troubled youths. In 2001, he was selected Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Council of Children with Behavioral Disorders.

Mr. Chaltas spent over six year working on Native American reservations in Arizona, New Mexico, and the four corners area.

He is one of Kentucky’s most prolific authors with over 56 books to his credit and well over 250 published articles to his resume. Mrs. Chaltas will be writing and publishing his experiences about the 155th anniversary of the Civil War in Linden.

On site food vendors will be Perry County Rescue Squad, and Hawaiian Shaved Ice next to the Commodore Hotel, and Mountain Men Mafia in the living history area.

Civil War period sutlers include Sylvia’s Emporium, Mountain Men Mafia, and Ricamo Sacro, embroidery done on an authentic Cornely machine, the first machine invented to embroidery in the late 1850-1860’s.

The Living History Day on Friday and Civil War events on Saturday are free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Military Ball attendees must be in 1860 period dress or modern formal attire to participate. Civil War era dance music will be performed by the impressive and popular 5th Alabama Regiment Band.

This year’s reenactment will be dedicated to all veterans of all wars, including Union and Confederate.

Please attend this special celebration of Perry County’s involvement in the War Between the States.