WILLARD ALFORD CHURCHWELL

Mr. Churchwell, 65, of Linden, died Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 28, 2018, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Weems Cemetery. He was born in Humboldt, the son of Hazel Morris Churchwell, who survives, and the late Noah Willard Churchwell. He was employed at NYX, Inc., and graduated from Perry County High School, Class of 1971. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include several cousins and many friends.