Ms. Jackson, 74, of Madison, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Curry Cemetery in Lobelville, with Jim Reynolds officiating. Madison Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her sisters, Sandra K. (Tommy) Scott of Madison, and Patricia LeBlanc of Lafayette, Louisiana; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Scott, and Kenita Brewer, Andree Courville, David Tolson, Randy LeBlanc, and Clay Scott.