MURDERER SWATZELL AGAIN DENIED PAROLE

Chad Swatzell—the man convicted of murder in the slaying of Perry Countian Carolyn Kilpatrick in 1988—will remain behind bars following a Parole Board presiding member’s denial of release on Monday.

Valerie Lindsey, daughter of the victim, along with her husband Tommy, former Sheriff Thomas Ward, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, and Sheriff Nick Weems attended the Monday morning meeting in Jackson and protested Swatzell’s release.

The official parole denial will come later when the Board’s two other members are expected to support the presiding member’s recommendation.

Sheriff Weems said, on behalf of the family, “To all those who wrote letters in opposition and support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”