JOHN AVERY ELLIS

Mr. Ellis, 71, of Linden, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Perry Community Hospital. Visitation was held Friday, April 20, 2018, at Young Funeral Home with burial following on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Lucama, North Carolina. He was born in Wilson, North Carolina, the son of the late Joe Avery Ellis and Ruby Marie Moore Ellis. He was a United States Army veteran, retired from National Guard as an auto mechanic, an avid model train collector, setting up at shows all across the country, and loved riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his daughter, Tammy (Steve) Locascio of East Eslip, New York; stepdaughters, Lisa Collins of Brentwood, Kentucky; stepson, Tommy Gribbin of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many friends.