JAMES “JIM” ALEXANDER LANCASTER

Mr. Lancaster, 75, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday, April 28, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Walker Cemetery in Hurricane Mills. He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Jack Alexander Lancaster and Mary Jo Reese Lancaster. He graduated from Cohn High School in Nashville in 1960 and from Middle Tennessee College in 1964. He retired as an Associate Chief with the IRS after thirty-two years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Ann Lancaster Martin. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Lancaster of Lobelville; son, Christopher A. (Christine) Lancaster of Wesley Chapel, Florida; daughter, Kasey (Jason) Lancaster Powell of Hendersonville; grandchildren, James Walker Helms, and Caroline Brette Helms, both of Hendersonville, and Addison Grace Lancaster and Juliette Avery Lancaster, both of Wesley Chapel; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their children. For online condolences, visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomestn.com.