BONNIE LOU DePRIEST

Mrs. DePriest, 78, of Waverly, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Humphreys County Funeral Home, with Thad Collier and Frank Smith officiating. Burial was at Doyle Cemetery in Perry County. She was born in Beardstown, the daughter of the late William & Myrtle Bates Jackson. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Randall Jackson. Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Lee Ed DePriest of Waverly; two sons, Scotty DePriest of Cummings, Georgia, and Timothy (Janice) DePriest of Waverly; one brother, Andrew “Gump” (Vickie) Jackson of Waverly; two sisters, Bettye Westbrook of Centerville, and Anne Bone of Waverly; grandchildren, Ashley DePriest (Ron) Werling, Aubrey DePriest, Chantal DePriest, and Jackson DePriest; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Waverly United Methodist Church.