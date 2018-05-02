ARMED CITIZEN CAPTURED, HELD SUSPECT

Thanks to quick action by a Perry County citizen, two individuals who led authorities on a car chase from Decatur to Perry County, and then fled on foot in the White Oak community, are in custody.

Last Monday, April 23, Decatur County deputies chase a vehicle into Perry County. On remote Grinder Road in White Oak, the two men ran from the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Officers from multiple agencies—including the Perry County Sheriff’s Office—searched Monday evening and Tuesday morning on land and by air.

Just after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, one of the suspects was seen near a sawmill. An employee there, Scotty Landers, held the subject at gunpoint until deputies arrived on the scene.

Hours later, the second suspect was seen near the same sawmill. Landers again sprang into action, with his son, and chased the man into the woods. Landers reportedly fired a warning round from his shotgun and stopped the suspect, once again holding him until authorities arrived.

The names of the men who were arrested were not available at press time.