APRIL COMMISSION MEETING

The Perry County Commission—with all twelve members present—met Monday, April 16, 2018, and handled mostly routine business.

A representative from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development presented the results of parks plan for Perry County, focusing on improvements at Linden and Lobelville City Parks and Veterans Park.

The state-approved ten-year master plan will set up Perry County to receive priority application for grants that become available—with local matching dollars—in the next decade. As one of the state’s “distressed counties,” Perry also receives enhanced grant opportunities.

The plan developed by TDEC is a set of suggestions and recommendations only; the county and municipalities will have to decide on implementation, though the TDEC spokesman said legal issues, such as Americans with Disabilities Act corrections, need to be addressed first before “wish list” items are pursued.

The first phase of recommended improvements totals $187,000—half of which will be a local match of $87,000 spread over the next two fiscal years. Linden and Lobelville Boards of Aldermen had already accepted phase one, and the state asked the county to do likewise. The Commission did so by unanimous vote.

Commissioner Rodger Barber brought to the body’s attention that the county is presently paying $106,000 annually for waste to be hauled to the landfill in Decatur County.

According to Barber’s calculations, the county could transport its own waste at a cost of $27,000 a year, producing a savings of $79,000 (Barber described as “six and a half cents of the property tax rate) which would more than pay for any needed additional personnel and savings toward future truck needs.

Though no action was taken at the most recent meeting, several Commissioners expressed interest in exploring the idea during budget meetings.

Barber said it was a plan the county “can’t afford not to do.”

In other business the Commission approved:

–all quarterly reports as presented;

–a Community Development Block Grant for a Short Creek water line extension;

–and the state-required 3 Star Program participation annual resolution.

Pastor Keith Fulton of Linden First Baptist reported that the church and Family Life Center have been approved by the American Red Cross as an emergency shelter location.

Commissioner Michael Bell told the body that he is planning to move from the Fifth District which he currently represents, but has not yet done so.