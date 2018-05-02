ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Perry County, Tennessee

Perry County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Mud Springs Hollow Road from SR-13 to Crooked Creek Road, Project Length 1.958 miles and Wilsdorf Road from SR-438 to SR-438, Project Length 2.545 miles. Bids should be submitted by May 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Perry County Highway Department, 424 Old Highway 13 South, Linden, TN 37096.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Mud Springs Hollow Road and Wilsdorf Road” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.

The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Mud Springs Hollow Road from SR-13 to Crooked Creek Road and Wilsdorf Road from SR-438 to SR-438 described herein and as specified in the plans. Perry County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Perry County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine.

All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered.

68SAR1-S8-007 68SAR1-S8-006

S.A. 68019 (1) Mud Springs Hollow Road S.A. 68018 (1) Wilsdorf Road

Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Perry County Highway Department Collier Engineering Company, Inc. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) Builder’s Exchange of TN Tennessee Road Builders Association iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group

Plans, Specifications, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 5560 Franklin Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN 37027 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH).

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent

Perry County Highway Department

B 5/9