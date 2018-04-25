NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE: AVERETT/MONROE

WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2010, appearing of record in Book 103, page 396, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee (“Trust Deed”), Billy Averett and Donna M. Monroe, conveyed to Investors Title Company, a Tennessee corporation, Trustee, certain real estate hereinafter described, to secure the payment of a certain indebtedness therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the Trust Deed, and FirstBank, the lawful holder of the note evidencing the indebtedness, has declared the entire balance due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Adam C. Crider was appointed Successor Trustee by instrument appearing of record in Book 125 Page 552 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the front door of the Courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, I will sell to the last, highest and best bidder for cash and free from equity of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, elective or distributive share, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which were expressly waived in the Trust Deed, the following real estate, lying and being in the Perry County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Beginning on a stake in the edge of the right of way of the street known as Webb Street, the northwest corner of the lot owned by Elbert Broadway and wife, Lexie Broadway, and the northeast corner of the lot owned by Rex Averett and wife, Ola Mae Averett, and runs thence in a southern direction with the line between the property of said Broadway and Averett, 82 feet to a stake; thence in a eastern direction 88 feet to a stake; thence in a northern direction 102 feet to a stake in said Broadway’s north boundary line, and in the southern edge of the right of way of Webb Street; thence in a western direction with said Broadway’s north boundary line, along the south side of and running with said Webb Street, 92-1/2 feet to the beginning.

Being the same property conveyed from Ola Mae Averett to Donna A. Monroe and Billy M. Averett, each a one-half (1/2) undivided interest, as tenants in common with right of survivorship, by QuitClaim Deed dated October 26, 2005, appearing of record in Book Z29, page 1433, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Donna Ruth Monroe died intestate on September 22, 2015, leaving Billy M. Averett as the surviving tenant.

Map 75L Group G Parcel 9.00

Description taken from Book 103, page 396 in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. No opinion is rendered by the Successor Trustee as to the accuracy of the legal description.

The street address of the property is 202 Sycamore Street, Linden, TN 37096, this property was formerly referenced as street address 210 Sycamore Street, Linden, TN 37096.

Said property will be sold by me as Successor Trustee only and subject to any unpaid taxes and assessments and all valid restrictions, covenants or easements, if any, of record on said property, and subject to any and all other liens having priority over the Trust Deed. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to make oral announcements at the time of the public sale which shall apply to the terms of the sale. The Successor Trustee may postpone any sale hereunder to another time or place by so announcing to all present at the time and place of the sale scheduled herein, without the necessity of any further notice whatsoever.

Other Interested Parties: Midland Funding, LLC

This is an attempt to collect a debt, and all information obtained will be used for that purpose.

ADAM C. CRIDER, Successor Trustee

105 S. Highland Avenue

Jackson, TN 38301

(731) 423-2414

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

April 25, 2018

May 2, 2018

May 9, 2018

B 5/9