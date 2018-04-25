McCLAIN IS SEEKING SEAT IN 2ND

Bill McClain is a candidate in the August 2 election for County Commission in District Two. He released the following statement:

“My name is Bill McClain and I am seeking election as Perry County’s Commissioner for District Two.

“Many of you know me, but for those of you who don’t, I am married to Amber Marshall McClain and we have one son, Will. My wife is a life-long resident of the Pineview Community and we have resided there for the past twelve years.

“I worked in telecommunications for twenty-nine years, retired in 2014, and soon after realized that retirement wasn’t for me. I have now been employed with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office as Perry County’s School Resource Officer for the past three years.

“I believe the primary role of any County Commissioner is to be an advocate for the people. They should be a vital and active communications link between the people and the county.

“When I speak with my neighbors and other concerned members of this community, I understand their needs and desires. I view service on the Perry County Commission as one of the greatest ways to give back to our community. I have a very strong interest in this county and want to stretch tax dollars and generate maximum effect for every penny of taxpayer money spent.

“I have decided to run to give people a true voice that will both listen to and address their concerns. There are many issues that will come before us in the next four years. I look forward to meeting many more people in the community and solving challenges together with them.

“I will do my best to visit everyone in District Two, but if I don’t get by to see you, I am asking now for your vote for me as Perry County Commissioner for the Second District in the upcoming election on August 2.”