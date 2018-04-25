DANIEL IS CANDIDATE FOR DISTRICT ONE COMMISSIONER

Kevin Daniel has entered the race for County Commissioner in Perry County’s First District. His statement to voters follows:

“Hello. My name is Kevin Daniel and I am running for a seat in District One for County Commissioner.

“My wife Courtnie Polan Daniel, daughter Sloane, and I live on Cedar Creek where we built our home on her family’s farm. Courtnie and her family have lived on Cedar Creek for many generations. We both grew up and have lived in Perry County our entire lives. I currently work for the City of Lobelville.

“I have decided to run for this position because I have ideas to improve our community and bring improvements to our school system. My wife and I are passionate about education; Courtnie has taught at Perry County High School for the past ten years.

“I love this community and will work hard to do my best for this community and our citizens. I would greatly appreciate your vote on August 2, 2018.

“Thank you for your time, and I hope to count on your vote and support.”