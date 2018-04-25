BUSY DAY FOR OFFICERS: THREE UNRELATED ARRESTS

Three arrests in three unrelated incidents marked a busy 24-hour period for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The first arrest was made Tuesday evening, April 17, when Narcotics Investigator Donaldson and Deputy Courter were working an undercover drug investigation and made a traffic stop on Highway 128 near Holder Cemetery Road.

During the stop, David Hobbs, of Linden, was arrested on charges of possession of firearms in the commission of a felony, possession of more than a pound of Schedule VI drugs (marijuana)with intent to sell, possession of Schedule II drugs (85 Lortab pills)with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of light law.

Officers seized from Hobbs $728 in cash, a rifle, a pistol, and his vehicle.

Hobbs is currently out of jail on a $82,500 bond.

The next day, around 10:30 a.m., Investigators Mercer and Capps, Deputy White, and Chief Deputy Rosson questioned an Oliver Crossing Apartments resident while investigating a recent burglary.

The officers served a search warrant at the Linden apartment of Kenny Moore and discovered a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia inside the residence.

Moore has been charged with possession of Schedule VI drugs (more than a pound of marijuana) with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also seized $1,945 cash and other evidence.

Later that same afternoon, April 18, Deputy Votaw responded to Marrs Sawmill in Linden about a drunk and disorderly man who had broken into a truck.

Video surveillance led to the arrest of Frank Tommy Aldridge on charges of burglary and public intoxication.

Aldridge was just released from jail a little over a week ago, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, adding that this most recent arrest marks the thirty-fourth time Aldridge has been booked into the Perry County jail since 1989.

Sheriff Weems commended his Chief Deputy, investigators, and deputies once again for being proactive in the constant battle against the illegal sale of narcotics, and assured the citizens that efforts to curb the drug problem will continue.

Sherri Weems said, “Just a little over a month ago, we arrested over forty people for this very same thing. I don’t understand why they don’t get the message. It may not be today or the next, but we will come for you if you are dealing drugs in Perry County. Take it somewhere else.”