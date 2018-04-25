BURGESS IS RUNNING IN DISTRICT TWO

Brad Burgess has qualified as a candidate for Perry County Commissioner in District Two. He released this statement to voters:

“I, Brad Burges, a Perry County resident for thirty-eight years, am a candidate for Second District County Commissioner.

“I have been able to attend most of our County Commission meetings in the past few years, trying to make myself aware and familiar with the interests needed in our county. Our county is growing in size and adding many more businesses each year.

“I would like to help serve with my fellow County Commissioners so we can move forward with new ideas and make achievements that will last.

“Please consider me in your August 2 election. May God bless our voters this election day.”