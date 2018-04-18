TEEN DRIVER FACING FELONIES RELEASED ON OWN RECOGNIZANCE

A Linden teenager facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to a car crash last year has been released on his own recognizance by a Circuit Court judge.

Last week, Judge James Martin III released eighteen year old Reese Brooks because the accused showed good faith by turning himself in when he became aware of the warrants against him, according to Tennessee NewsNet reporter Burt Staggs, who was in the courtroom.

Judge Martin said he wanted Brooks to be able to attend school and work, but he required the teen to wear a scrambler and drug patch and remain under the supervision of his parents.

He was also ordered not be around friends and go anywhere except school or work, and he cannot drive.

Brooks was indicted by a Perry County Grand Jury on two felony counts of vehicular assault because of serious injuries sustained by Cora Beth Sanders and her daughter Ava Kate in the collision that occurred a few days before Halloween in 2017.

Brooks also faces three felony counts of reckless endangerment related to injuries suffered by his three passengers—Kenan Hines, Montavious Vaughn, and Benjamin Brooks—and five other misdemeanor violations.

Authorities said Brooks crossed the center line on Highway 412 west of Linden near the Perry and Decatur county line, and struck the Sanders vehicle head-on.

The THP alleged at the time that alcohol was a factor.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Brooks was served with the warrants at the Decatur County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.