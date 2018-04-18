STEVEN WAYNE WALKER

Mr. Walker, 54, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A private family service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Howell, Michigan, the son of Freddie Graham Walker, Sr. and Janice Lunczer Miller, of Lobelville, who survive. He was employed at NYX, Inc, Linden. He was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie Walker. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Steven Walker, Jr. and Jessie “JJ” Walker, both of Osborne, Kansas; a daughter, Loretta Walker of Kansas; a grandson, Andrew walker; four brothers, Jimmy Walker of Parsons, Michael Walker of Illinois, Alan Walker of Lobelville, and Terry Walker of Linden; a sister, Brenda Walker Ator of Las Animas, Colorado; and a host of other loving family members and friends.