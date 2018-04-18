ROBERT HOWELL DrPRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 90, of Linden, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 12, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry McDonald officiating. Burial was at Pineview-Pace Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Leonard Easley DePriest and Vera Elizabeth Morris DePriest. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II, a retired pipeline foreman, and a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Irene DePriest; a sister, Paulette Bell; and brothers, Thomas, Charles “Joe,” and Glen DePriest. Survivors include his daughters, Barbara McCoy and Beverly (Gene) Strickland, both of Linden; grandchildren, Jason (Sherry) McCoy, Greg (Kim) Strickland, and Jeffrey Strickland; great grandchildren, Brittany (Joey) Mackin, Emma McCoy, Alyssa Strickland, and Addy McCoy; sisters, Louise Branch of Medina, Betty Wahl of Odessa, Texas, and Peggy (Tommy) Wahl of Chapmansboro; and a host of other loving family members and friends.