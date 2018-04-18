ROBERT EARL HARPER

Mr. Harper, 53, of Linden, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Fayetteville, the son of the late Argel Harper and Anna Ruth Holt Harper. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Bill Bradford, Gene Bradford, Richard Bradford, William Bradford, and Mitchell Tucker. Survivors include his daughters, Morro (Bobby) Dunkle and Nicole Nelson Lambert, both of Linden; sons, Brendeazon “Brenny” (Callie) Harper of Linden, Anthony (Casey) Nelson of Darden, and Robbie Nelson of Linden; grandchildren, Jake Dunkle, Lance Dunkle, Patrick Harper, Taegan Harper, Cade Nelson, Autumn Nelson, Chelsea Lambert, Aleena Rowland; a sister, Mary Bradford of Fayetteville; brothers, Roger (Tina) Laster of Linden; Joe Timmins of Hendersonville, David, Ricky, and Lester Bradford; and a host of other loving family members and friends.