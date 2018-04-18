PCHS PLANT SALE IS UNDERWAY

It’s time again for the PCHS Greenhouse Plant Sale, beginning Monday, April 23, from 7:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m., and April 24 through April 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The sale will continue until all plants are sold.

Prices: 6 plants for $2.00 or 36 plants for $12.

Plants include: Hanging Baskets $9: Wave Petunia, Mixed Baskets, Sweet Potato Vine, Illumination Begonia Mix, and Lantana. Vegetable Plants: Better Boy Tomato, Early Girl Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Roma Tomato, Beefsteak Tomato, Rutgers Tomato, Burpless Cucumber, Pickling Cucumber, Fancy Crook Squash, Straight Neck Squash, Zucchini, Early Jalapeno Pepper, Sweet Banana Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Watermelon (Crimson Sweet and Sugar Baby), Okra, and Cantaloupe. Bedding Plants: Begonia: Mix (Bronze leaf), Begonia: Mix (Green leaf), Coleus, and Splash Mix.

For more information, please call 589-2831, ext. 2408 or 731-845-9145.