MARTHA BROWN HARDER

Ms. Harder, 84, formerly of Blacksburg, Virginia, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Nashville after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, April 21, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at Blacksburg Christian Church, with Rev. Gary McCoy officiating. Burial will be at Kirk Memorial Cemetery in Linden, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. A reception will follow at the Commodore Hotel in Linden. Nashville Funeral and Cremation was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the youngest daughter of the late Edmund and Bonnie Kirk Harder. Her degrees included an A.A. from Martin Methodist College, a B.S. from Peabody College of Vanderbilt, an M.A. from Austin Peay State University, and Ed.D. from Auburn. She taught business and studied law at Cumberland College in Lebanon, was Dean of Students at Lander College in Greenwood, South Carolina, and held various teaching and administrative positions at Virginia Tech before retiring in 1996. She became Virginia Tech’s final Dean of Women in 1966. The position was created in 1965 when Tech became a fully co-ed school. She witnessed the graduation of the first African-American woman, chaired the Women’s Studies Committee, survived the occupation of the administration building by student protestors, and then as Dean of Student Programs, became the first woman in Student Affairs to supervise men. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Savage, Mavis Ragan, and Mildred Kiser; two nieces, Gwendolyn Rosado and Marsha Savage; a nephew, Phillip Ragan; and many close friends, including Raynard Hale. Survivors include a nephew, Ronald Ragan; four nieces, Kathy Gant, Susan Savage, Bonnie Savage, and Rosemary Walling; eleven great nieces and nephews and their children; and invaluable friends in Blacksburg; along with an extended network of family, friends and former students across the country. In lieu of flowers, Martha requested that you donate a children’s book to a library of your choice.