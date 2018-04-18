LOCAL CUB SCOUTS & LEADER WON AWARDS AT DISTRICT BANQUET

Leaders from Perry County Cub Scout Pack 3410 recently attended the Duck River District Banquet in Columbia.

Perry, Lewis, Maury, and Moore counties make up the Duck River District of the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Perry County’s Pack 3410 is one of the fastest growing and highest performing units in the Duck River District, and their hard work paid off. Pack 3410 received two awards: The Summertime Pack Award and Journey to Excellence Gold Level.

The Summertime Pack Award recognizes units that stay active through the summer months.

Journey to Excellence is the BSA’s planning, performance, and recognition program designed to encourage and reward the success of units. Gold is the highest level a unit can receive.

Additionally, the Bear Den of Pack 3410 received the National Den Award for being particularly active and successful.

Valerie Votaw received two awards: Den Leader Training Award, which recognizes den leaders for training, performance, and tenure, and the Whitney M. Young Service Award for following a nomination at the national level to leaders that have demonstrated outstanding service and involvement in the development and implementation of Scouting opportunities for youth from rural or low-income backgrounds.

The leadership of Pack 3410 would like to thank First Christian Church and the Perry County community for the support that has allowed these successes to be possible.