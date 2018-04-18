GERALD WAYNE PASCHALL

Mr. Paschall, 63, of Linden, died Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Winfred Howard Paschall and Sarah Louise Ward Paschall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Frankie and Mike Paschall. Survivors include his wife, Teresa Qualls Paschall; sons, Adam Paschall of Colorado, Joshua (Miko) Paschall of Dickson, Daniel Paschall of Parsons, Jarrod (Miranda) Paschall of North Carolina, and Judd Paschall and Canaan Paschall, both of Linden; a daughter, Lakota Paschall of Linden; sixteen grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Ward and Patricia Kilpatrick, both of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.