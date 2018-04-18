FOUR FORMER ATHLETES ON TN TOP THIRTY PLAYERS LISTING

Four former Perry County athletes were selected by a committee as members of the thirty greatest players in TSSAA basketball history.

The committee, formed by former Austin Peay and Trevecca coach Ron Bargatze, spent more than a month collecting the names of nominees and researching their careers before casting votes.

Going back more than a few decades, two members of the legendary 1950’s Linden High teams were selected: Albert Ellison and Gene Paschall.

From more recent Viking teams, Mike Rhodes (1970s) and Kirk Haston (1990s) were recognized.

Bargatze stressed to the committee that their choices be based only on high school athletic careers, not on what they may have done in college or pros.

Nominations were accepted by the Tennessean and on Facebook. A total of 240 players were nominated, 85 made the ballot, and the top 30 were chosen by vote of the committee.

Hoyt Kirk of Perry County was invited to be a part of the selection committee.