THE RACE IS ON: AUGUST 2 ELECTION BALLOT IS SET

Let the real campaigning begin. The ballot for the August 2 general election (and state Republican primary) is set, following the qualifying deadline last Thursday.

Four candidates are vying for Perry County Mayor, including three Independent candidates, Don Bates, former County Mayor John Carroll, and Andy Tucker, and Republican Kevin Tinin.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems faces one challenger, Joey Barker.

For County Trustee, Shane Copeland and Marshall Qualls are seeking first-term elections to the seat being vacated by retiring Trustee George Duncan.

Also county-wide, longtime Circuit Court Clerk Peggy Smotherman is not seeking re-election; two are competing for that open seat: Joy Breeding and Chris O’Guin, who is vacating his Sixth District seat on the County Commission to run for Clerk.

Three other county-wide officeholders will have no opposition in their re-election bids for another four-years: Register of Deeds Patricia Bell, County Clerk Glenda Leegan, and Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick.

Eighteen candidates filed qualifying papers to fill twelve seats on the Commission in the county’s six districts. Voters will choose two from each district:

–First District: incumbents Blake Skelton and Johnny Ward are challenged by Kevin Daniel;

–Second District: incumbents Eddie Ledbetter and Mary Ann Qualls are seeking re-election against five other candidates—Brad Burgess, Greg Goad, Jerry Hicks, Justin King, and Bill McClain;

–Third District: incumbents Rodger Barber and Jonathan Hickerson are unopposed;

–Fourth District: incumbents Ben Carroll and David Trull face no opposition;

–Fifth District: Jeff Graves is running for re-election; he will be joined on the Commission by Zach Dill who is running for his first election to take the seat vacated by Michael Bell who moved out of the district;

–Sixth District: incumbent O’Guin’s vacant seat will be filled by Michael Trull, and incumbent J.B. Trull is seeking re-election.

Three Board of Education members are unopposed in their respective districts: Jackie Duncan, First; Rodd Spaid, Third; Phillip Tatum, Fourth.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward, who was elected to serve the remainder of the late Mayor Jim Azbill’s tenure, has no opponents in his bid for a four-year term.

THe same is true for longtime Mayor Robby Moore in Lobelville, who is unopposed.

On the Linden Board of Aldermen, incumbents Bart Rosson from Ward I and Dean Heady in Ward Three have no opponents, but Alderman Gary Rogers is being challenged in Ward 2 by Patrick Denton.

Lobelville Aldermen-at-Large Don Barnette and Josh Warren are unopposed.

On the Republican primary ticket, Perry County’s own Kirk Haston is seeking the GOP nomination for State Representative to take the seat vacated by retiring Representative Steve McDaniel. Also running: James T. Haynes, Dan Hughes, and Gordon D. Wildridge.

Jim Looney and Angie McClanahan are running for State Committeeman and State Committeewoman, respectively, for the Republican party.

The election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2018. The last day to register to vote in the August balloting is July 3. Early voting will run July 13-28.