PUBLIC NOTICE: CITY OF LOBEVILLE

City of Lobelville passed Ordinance #18-01 on April 3, 2018. The heading of the ordinance reads as follows: An Ordinance adopting and Enacting a Codification and Revision of the Ordinances of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee.

B 4/11