NEW SECURITY PLAN MEANS OFFICERS IN EVERY SCHOOL

A recent campaign launched by Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, dubbed “Not our Children,” has resulted in the placement of armed officers in all four public schools.

“Not our Children” stemmed from the recent Florida school massacre that resulted in 17 children slain at the hands of young man with mental issues.

The Perry County Sheriff’s voice was heard across the nation and made national news from big media such as the Wall Street Journal and NBC’s Today Show.

Sheriff Weems said he was tired of waiting on national leaders to address and fix this problem and called upon his community to donate funding to better secure the public schools.

The first step was to install door barricades called Night-Lock in 90 classrooms that would keep an intruder from breaching the doorway.

Another security measure was to install ballistic film on all vulnerable windows of the schools.

Sheriff Weems and his wife, Rosanna, started the donation fund by putting up the first $500 of their own money. The community then followed and raised a total of $13,000.

The devices were ordered and delivered around two weeks ago.

Sheriff Weems said the State Fire Marshal’s office roadblocked the installment of the device due to a fire code on the books. This infuriated Sheriff Weems and he wrote a letter to Speaker Beth Harwell and State Representative Steve McDaniel. The letter got their attention and a meeting was called by Deputy Governor Jim Henry to meet Sheriff Weems at the Capitol.

Sheriff Weems carried along with him his wife Rosanna, Linden Mayor Ward, Linden Fire Chief Don Bates and Beth Bates for support.

Sheriff Weems told the Buffalo River Review that Commissioner of Safety David Purkey, TBI Director Mark Gwinn, Deputy Speaker McDaniel and Deputy Governor Henry who were all in attendance, and were all in support of what he was trying to do at a local level.

Deputy Governor Henry called upon the Fire Marshal’s office to go to Perry County and further review the Sheriff’s plans and file a report.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is set to visit tomorrow, Thursday, April 12.

“We have not had a mass casualty by fire in schools since the 50’s. Our children are not dying from fires, they are getting shot like it’s open season. It’s time the Fire Marshal’s office review their policies and make changes so law enforcement can protect our loved ones. I feel that we are on the right track and I’m not backing down,” the Sheriff said.

While the Night-Lock devices may be in limbo, Sheriff Weems proposed in a March County Commission meeting a plan to place armed officers in all the public schools.

The Commission unanimously passed the vote to place officers in the schools immediately.

“My hats off to the Commission. They all see the need and they addressed it without blinking an eye,” the Sheriff said.

The Sheriff met with Director of Schools Eric Lomax and principals following the meeting and interviewed officers that Weems had chosen.

The men selected have currently been working with the PCSO and have been training for nearly two years on the Sheriff’s Special Response Team.

“ I have a son, stepdaughter, nephews, and many friends with children in our schools. These are the guys I put my trust in to protect my very own,” Weems said.

On Monday,March 26, the officers began their new role protecting children in all public schools.

The Sheriff said he has purchased a $99 kevlar plate for both his kids’ backpacks and encourages all parents to do the same.

“It’s is sad that we as parents have to take these measures but it is the world we live in and we can’t afford to fail them.”

Officers assignefd to the schools on a rotating basis are Marc Mosher, Chris Donegan, and Joey Prosser.

These officers are in rotation at the schools until they learn them inside and out. They are not assigned to one specific school at this time, the Sheriff said.

“I’m still in the process of picking the fourth officer to serve as an additional officer in the high school alongside our SRO Bill McClain who moves from school to school,” Sheriff Weems said.