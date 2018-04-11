NATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATIONS WEEK

In recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), April 8-14, 2018, you are asked by communities, government leaders and 9-1-1 communications centers to honor members of the 9-1-1 community who help save lives in times of personal or national crisis.

NPSTW is the annual opportunity to thank 9-1-1 public safety telecommunicators, technicians, trainers, supervisors, managers and other 9-1-1 professionals across the country who protect the lives of the public and first responders every day.

If you see a dispatcher this week (or anytime), thank them for what they do. It is often a stressful and thankless job, but they are a big part of the successes of your Sheriff’s office, EMS, Rescue Squad, and Volunteer Fire Departments.

To Cynthia Mercer, Elecia Tucker, Sue Franks, Beth Morris, Denton Graham, Reynolds Casrill, and Katie Haggard—thank you for you hard work for Perry County.