LOBELVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORDINANCES ADOPTED By Editor | April 11, 2018 | 0 Notice is hereby given that a municipal code of ordinances was adopted by the Board of Aldermen of the City of Lobelville, Tennessee on the 3rd day of April 2018, and is available in the recorder’s office for anyone who desires to examine it. B 4/11 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING April 11, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS: BATES April 11, 2018 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE: CITY OF LOBEVILLE April 11, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – FERGUSON April 4, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE OF CREDITORS – COBLE April 4, 2018 | No Comments »