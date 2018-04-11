LEEGAN SEEKS RE-ELECTION AS PERRY COUNTY CLERK

Perry County Clerk Glenda Leegan is seeking re-election to another four-year term. She released the following statement to voters:

“Election time once again is here upon us. I, Glenda Leegan, am seeking re-election as your County Clerk.

“In the past eight years, I have strived to improve the office by making more services available to the public, and to serve in a faster and more efficient way.

“To give you a little update on some of the changes we have made available for you: we now have online renewals, marriage applications, business license applications, and a County Commission minutes search program.

“We also print replacement titles while you wait. These are just a few of the new conveniences that have been added since I have been elected.

“The County Commission made approval late last fall to purchase a 3-in-1 Combo KIOSK (designed to serve three county offices). It took about five months to get it built and ready for service. However, we are now up and running.

“At this time, my office is the only one using this convenience. The KIOSK is located in the front lobby of Lobelville City Hall where you can now renew your license plates. It was placed in Lobelville to better serve the citizen of that area.

“I have enjoyed working since 2010 as your County Clerk and am now asking for your support for another four-year term in the upcoming August 2, 2018 election.

“I will continue to run the office the same as I have in the past eight years for the best interest of Perry County.”