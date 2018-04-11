JOANN WARD CARROLL

Mrs. Carroll, 76, died Monday, April 2, 2018 at Decatur County Manor, after a long battle with heart disease. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 5, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bobby French officiating. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Wess and Edith Ward of Marsh Creek. She was retired from Johnson Controls and a lifelong member of Whitwell Chapel Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Ward. Survivors include her her husband of fifty-nine years, Paul Carroll; a brother, Thomas (Rendia) Ward; three children, a daughter, Rhonda (Tom Ed) Young, of Perryville, and sons, Jimmy and Steve Carroll, both of Linden; two grandchildren, Thomas Matthew Young and Ashley Smith, both of Parsons, and Chloe Carroll of Linden; two great grandchildren, Brycen McCollum and Harper Young; one nephew, Wess (Lindsey) Ward of Linden; and one great niece, Dellarose Ward of Parsons.