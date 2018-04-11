BETTY JOAN WATKINS

Mrs. Watkins, 75, of Linden, died Monday, April 2, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Leeper Cemetery, with Larry Watkins officiating. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Roy Carter Campbell and Dena Hinson Campbell. She was retired from Johnson Controls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Watkins; a daughter, Sondra Watkins; a grandson, Joshua Lynn Trull; a sister, Cola Marlar; and a brother, Roy Campbell. Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda (Gene) Waters of Hohenwald, and Laura (Ken) Woodby of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Tiffany Barnes, Brittany Ledbetter, Bridgett Ledbetter, Hailey Breece, Holly Breece, and Hayden Breece; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.