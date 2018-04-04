Upcoming Writers Conference on April 28, 2018

If you enjoy writing and would like to explore what is going on with other writers in Perry County and across Middle Tennessee, this event is for you.

Perry County Cultural Arts Writers Conference, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Community Center in Linden will feature writers from a wide range of genres.

A registration fee of $25 (adults) and $20 (students) will buy you a ticket to hear professional writers speak about their careers, sit in on small group discussions with these writers, or join songwriters for a “pull session,” and enjoy a delicious, catered lunch by Commodore Hotel and Café.

PCCAC president Sue Franks, a mystery/thriller novelist herself, says this event should appeal to all levels of writers from beginners and dabblers to professionals and everyone in between.

Here is a short sampling of writers who have been lined up to participate in this the first Writers Conference for the Perry County Cultural Arts Commission.

Singer/songwriters who have agreed to participate are locals Phil Thomas and Brian Warren who will be joined by Don Snyder and Don Singleton. Lisa Ramsey from Nashville will speak about “breaking-into” the Nashville Country Music scene.

Julieta Martinelli, radio news reporter for WPLN in Nashville, will speak about her early career as a writer and magazine copy editor.

Leanne Smith, an assistant professor at Lipscomb University, has a background in writing, design and administration. Smith’s first historical fiction novel, Leaving Independence was published in 2016, and her first short story, “On a Dark & Snowy Night,” in 2017.

University of Tennessee at Martin will send technical writer Tricia Capansky and poet Sally Brannen to speak about their crafts.

Hickman County’s beloved playwright, Clay Harris, will talk about writing plays and community theater in this area.

The natural beauty and peaceful countryside of Perry County has attracted creative folks of every imaginable expression. The PCCAC to build a supportive community for any writer at any stage of expression to pursue their writing craft.

For more information and to register contact Dianne Blascuic, (931) 589-6050, Johnnia Elkins (931) 589-2140, or Melissa Goodwin (931) 593-2249.

Also, communicate with us by email at Buffaloriverartisans@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/PerryCountyCulturalArts CommissionLindenTN