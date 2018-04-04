NOTICE – CITY OF LOBELVILLE By Editor | April 4, 2018 | 0 NOTICE: CITY OF LOBELVILLE The Lobelville Water System 2017 Water Quality Report will be published in the Buffalo River Review on April 11, 2018. This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling 931-593-2388. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO BIDDERS April 4, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – FERGUSON April 4, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE OF CREDITORS – COBLE April 4, 2018 | No Comments » NOTICE – PERRY COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM April 4, 2018 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE: MATCHEM March 28, 2018 | No Comments »