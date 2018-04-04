MONTIE GROOM SKELTON

Mrs. Skelton, 90, of Linden, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Monday, April 2, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Flatwoods Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Grady Groom and Lova Mae Hensley Groom. She was a former owner/operator of Flatwoods Café and a member of Flatwoods Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Skelton, a son, Larry Skelton; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Skelton; sisters, Zula Pipkin and Lillian Carroll; and brothers, Wint, R.T., Mirl, and Ferd Groom Survivors include two sons, Gary Skelton of Hohenwald, and Terry (Amy) Skelton of Linden; grandchildren, Tara (Scott) Bell, Grant (Stephanie) Skelton; Garrett Skelton, Michala, Kacee, Lucas, Abigail, and Emmet Skelton; great grandchildren, Bethaney Howell, Lexie Bell, Lilly and Gatlin Skelton, and Tyla Skelton; brothers, Joe (Betty) Groom of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jack (Dorothy) Groom of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.