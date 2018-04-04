MLEC: ELECTRIC RATES TO BE LOWER ON APRIL BILL

The per kilowatt-hour price for electricity will be lower in April 2018, for Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative members.

The decrease comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment goes down, and the energy charge transitions from the winter price.

Together, these decreases mean that residential MLEC members using 1200 kilowatt-hours of electricity will pay $4.64 less than they did in March. A complete rate schedule is available online at www.mlec.com.

The TVA FCA is subject to change monthly and is listed as a separate line item on MLEC statements.

These charges will go up or down each month depending on TVA prices and the amount of energy used by the individual account. The FCA is a TVA charge of which none is kept at MLEC.

Under a seasonal rate structure with TVA, MLEC members pay a higher price in the summer (June-September) and winter (December-March) for electricity.

During transitional months (April-May and October-November) prices are lower.

The change is tied to TVA’s cost difference for supplying power in the different seasons.

To help members identify ways to reduce energy usage, MLEC offers a number of free and affordable resources. Visit “Ways to Save” or call your local MLEC office to learn more about online and professional audits, as well as insulation rebates.