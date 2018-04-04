MARTHA “RUTH” COLEMAN WARD

Mrs. Ward, 93, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Linden, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Suncoast Hospice. A funeral service was held Sunday, April 1, 2018, 3;00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry McMinn officiating. Burial was at Hunt Hill Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late William Samuel Coleman and Sallie Lomax Coleman. She was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Fred E. Ward; sisters, Irma Churchwell, Wilma Moore Stephens, and Mildred Ledbetter; and brothers, Leon, Clyce, and Hershel Coleman. Survivors include her daughter, Melinda Ward (Dwayne) Sutton of Clearwater, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.