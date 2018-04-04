CAPTURED RUNAWAYS FACE NUMEROUS CHARGES

Two minors who fled from Youth Villages on Cypress Creek—and went on a burglary spree and now face multiple charges—were taken into custody by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office a few days later.

Youth Villages reported the boys as runaways on Saturday, March 24, and they were taken into custody by Deputy Curtis Mercer around 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, at a residence on Highway 412 West after the homeowner called authorities.

The boys—ages 14 and 16—each face these charges: three counts of burglary, three counts of theft of property ($1,000 to $10,000), three counts of criminal trespassing, one count of theft of property under $500, two counts of vandalism under $500, and one count of vandalism $500 to $1,000.

The boys are accused of breaking into the TDOT building on Highway 412 West, where they said they spent one night, and two residences in the community. The boys told authorities they stayed a night in a tent they discovered in the woods, which turned out to be a deer stand.

They are also accused of breaking windows, and stealing a tablet and keyboard, battery, mag light, handheld radios, crossbow, pellet rifle, machete, and Honda ATV. The crossbow, ATV, and pellet rifle have been recovered.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review this is just the latest in a string of problems related to runaways from Youth Villages here and Natchez Trace Youth Camp in neighboring Humphreys County.

Sheriff Weems traveled to Nashville recently and met with the Commissioners of Department of Children’s Services and Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Director of the Licensure Board, Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, and Representatives Steve McDaniel and Jay Reedy to discuss school security and child runaway issues.

The Sheriff asked the government officials about the possibility of asking the youth facilities to erect fences around the properties. Weems told the Review that none of the officials had any probems with fence construction since the runaways pose a threat to the community.

The officials also said they would investigate the situation and see what improvements were being made at the youth facilities.

Sheriff Weems and Judge Katerina Moore held a conference call with Natchez Trace representatives who said they would consider the types of boys they accept and that they had no opposition to erecting a security fence.

The Sheriff said DCS was planning to meet with Youth Villages this week.

In the past, the Sheriff said, the facilities have been hesitant to install security fences because they want to “soften the boys down and not make them feel like criminals.”

Weems also suspects that some of the records of the boys are being misidentified from class three to class two offenders before they are sent to local facilities where they might not be accepted as class threes.

“With these ongoing problems and, now, state involvement, I am looking for some improvements to happen,” Sheriff Weems saisd.