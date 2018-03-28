TRUSTEE’S SALE: MATCHEM

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of September, 2016, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 120, page 743, Michael Matchem, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, APRIL 24, 2018, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Second Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

A tract or parcel of land lying and being situated in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being a portion of the property conveyed to Ben Gasparro by deeds recorded in Deed Book J-13, page 270, and Deed Book Q-20, page 614, in the Register’s Office of said county (ROPCT) and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on a point in the centerline of a 50-foot wide ingress/egress easement, being the northwest corner of tract 15 conveyed to Gerald Ray (Roscoe) Sims by deed recorded in Deed Book M-16, page 23, ROPCT, the southeast corner of recently surveyed 1.882 acre tract, tract 1, which is part of the tract of which the herein described tract is a part and the northeast corner of the herein described tract, (Tract 2).

RUNS THENCE: South 31 degrees 42 minutes 41 seconds west a distance of 250.94 feet along and with the centerline of said 50-foot wide ingress/egress easement being the west boundary of said tract 15 and the east boundary of the herein described tract, to a point in the centerline of said ingress/egress easement being a point in the west boundary of said tract 15, the northeast corner of a recently surveyed 1.947 acre tract, tract 3, which is a part of the tract of which the herein described tract is a part and the southeast corner of the herein described tract.

RUNS THENCE: North 60 degrees 53 minutes 41 seconds west passing an iron rod found at a distance of 25.03 feet continuing and passing a steel fence post found at a distance of 272.23 feet continuing a distance of 28.30 feet for a total distance of 325.56 feet along and with the north boundary of said Tract 3 and the south boundary of the herein described tract to a point in the east boundary of a tract conveyed to Sara Wooten by deed recorded in Deed Book Q-20, page 937, ROPCT, being the northwest corner of said Tract 3 and the southwest corner of the herein described tract.

RUNS THENCE: North 33 degrees 05 minutes 47 seconds east a distance of 257.99 feet along and generally with a fence, being the east boundary of said Wooten tract and the west boundary of the herein described tract to a point being the southwest corner of the aforementioned Tract 1 and the northwest corner of the herein described tract.

RUNS THENCE: South 59 degrees 41 minutes 41 seconds east passing a steel fence post found at a distance of 22.74 feet, continuing and passing an iron rod found at a distance of 271.34 feet, continuing a distance of 25.01 feet for a total distance of 319.09 feet along and with the south boundary of said Tract 1 being the north boundary of the herein described tract to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 1.881 acres of land, more or less, also included is a 50-foot wide ingress/egress easement and utility easement from Tom’s Creek Road as described in Deed Book K-14, page 276, ROPCT and is subject to a portion of said easement. As surveyed by F & M Consulting, Inc. RLS #943, P.O. Box 873, 25 Court St, Savannah, TN 38373, phone number (731) 925-2983, dated February 4, 2003.

Also included is access along the aforementioned 50-foot wide ingress/egress easement from Tom’s Creek Road and is subject to any legal right-of-way of the aforementioned 50-foot wide ingress/egress easement and is subject to any TVA flowage easements.

This conveyance is subject to a portion of a 50-foot wide ingress and egress and utility easement. Said 50-foot easement is described as follows:

Commencing on a point in the intersection of the south right-of-way of Tom’s Creek Road (based on a total width of 50 feet), and the centerline of a ditch, being the northwest corner of a tract conveyed to Alvin Sander, by deed recorded in Deed Book G-10, page 454, ROPCT, and the northeast corner of the tract of which the herein described easement is across; runs thence north 73 degrees 50 minutes 7 seconds west, a distance of 40.14 feet, along and with the south right-of-way of said Tom’s Creek Road to a point, being the true point of beginning of said 50-foot wide ingress and egress and utility easement, runs thence along and across said Cotton tract as follows:

South 14 degrees 44 minutes 33 seconds west a distance of 50.01 feet; north 76 degrees 18 minutes 1 second west a distance of 118.18 feet, north 74 degrees 51 minutes 23 seconds west a distance of 56.14 feet; north 69 degrees 7 minutes 18 seconds west a distance of 35.74 feet, south 31 degrees 42 minutes 41 seconds west a distance of 940.35 feet, south 77 degrees 44 minutes 22 seconds east a distance of 102.41 feet, south 73 degrees 25 minutes 20 seconds east a distance of 122.14 feet, south 79 degrees 10 minutes 57 seconds east, a distance of 202.73 feet, north 88 degrees 49 minutes 23 seconds east a distance of 77.17 feet, north 84 degrees 34 minutes 36 seconds east a distance of 65.80 feet, north 74 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds east a distance of 41.91 feet, south 14 degrees 35 minutes 33 seconds east a distance of 50.00 feet, south 75 degrees 24 minutes 27 seconds west a distance of 50.00 feet to a stump at a fence corner, being the northeast corner of a tract conveyed to H. H. Bell by deed recorded in Deed Book R-18, page 352, ROPCT; runs thence along and generally with a fence being the north boundary of said Bell tract as follows: South 84 degrees 43 minutes 49 seconds west a distance of 70.00 feet, south 89 degrees 32 minutes 53 seconds west a distance of 87.00 feet, north 79 degrees 6 minutes 40 seconds west a distance of 207.75 feet to a fence corner, being the northwest corner of said Bell tract; runs thence north 73 degrees 21 minutes 13 seconds west a distance of 118.32 feet, north 77 degrees 44 minutes 14 seconds west a distance of 120.19 feet, south 88 degrees 40 minutes 12 seconds west a distance of 109.68 feet, south 86 degrees 56 minutes 28 seconds west a distance of 110.65 feet south 87 degrees 48 minutes 21 seconds west a distance of 109.92 feet, south 87 degrees 26 minutes 25 seconds west a distance of 134.91 feet to a point in the east boundary of a tract conveyed to Sara Wooten by deed recorded in Deed Book C-6, page 512, ROPCT; runs thence north 33 degrees 5 minutes 47 seconds east a distance of 61.54 feet along and with the east boundary of said Wooten tract to a point; runs thence north 87 degrees 26 minutes 24 seconds east a distance of 79.20 feet, north 87 degrees 48 minutes 21 seconds east a distance of 109.71 feet, north 86 degrees 56 minutes 28 seconds a distance of 111.03 feet, south 89 degrees 2 minutes 15 seconds east a distance of 81.39 feet, north 31 degrees 42 minutes 41 seconds east a distance of 1,104.10 feet to a point in the south right-of-way of the aforementioned Tom’s Creek Road; runs thence along and with the south right-of-way of said Tom’s Creek Road as follows: South 63 degrees 8 minutes 2 seconds east a distance of 25.09 feet, south 69 degrees 7 minutes 18 seconds east a distance of 49.12 feet, south 74 degrees 51 minutes 23 seconds east a distance of 53.01 feet, south 76 degrees 18 minutes 1 second east a distance of 118.46 feet to a point in the beginning, containing 2.607 acres of land, more or less, as surveyed by F & M Consulting Inc. RLS #934, P.O. Box 873, 25 Court St, Savannah, TN 38373, phone number (731) 925-2983, dated September 2, 1998.

The above described is conveyed subject to the following limitations, restrictions and uses and such declarations shall constitute covenants to run with all the land as provided by law, and shall be binding on all parties and on all persons claiming under them and for the benefit of and limitations on all future owners and this declaration is upon the terms and conditions as follows:

1) The purpose of these restrictions is to insure the use of the property for attractive purposes, to prevent nuisances, to prevent the impairment of the attractiveness of the property and to maintain the desired tone of the community, and hereby to secure to each site owner the full benefit and enjoyment of his home with no greater restrictions on the free and undisturbed use of his site than is necessary to insure the same advantages to the other site owners.

2) Permanent improvements including dwelling structures may be erected.

3) Mobile homes may be placed upon a lot for use as a permanent dwelling only, however, the mobile home must not be more than three (3) years old when placed on the lot and any mobile home so placed much, at a minimum, have underpinning on all four sides and permanent steps to the doors of said mobile home constructed of concrete, steel or similar durable material. Only one (1) mobile home shall be placed on each lot.

4) No lot shall be re-subdivided or shall a fractional portion be sold, however, this restriction is not meant to prevent multiple ownership of a single lot but rather to prevent the physical size of the lots from being decreased.

5) No clear cutting of trees or cutting in a manner which may damage the adjacent lot owner. Trees may be cut to 12 inches in diameter in a select cut manner and those trees that may be necessary to provide parking space and construction of permanent dwelling.

6) All lots must be kept free of litter and garbage at all times, and grass and weeds must be mowed at regular intervals.

7) Utility authorities may establish easements wherever and whenever necessary for the installment of any type of utility for the use of one or more owners.

8) Non-operative or abandoned vehicles which are left on the property for a period exceeding ninety (90) days shall be forfeited and the owner of the lot shall indemnify any person or person for any monies expended in procuring the removal of same including reasonable attorney fees.

9) No excavating of stone, gravel or other minerals shall be made on the property except for reasonable improvements.

10) No commercial livestock or pet operation may be operated on the property.

11) The property is subject to any local, state and/or federal laws, rules and/or regulations.

12) Any of the aforesaid restrictions may be amended by written agreement between Ben Gasparro and the owner.

Being the same property conveyed to Michael Matchem by warranty deed of Shyan Lashay Carey, dated September 28, 2016, recorded in Book D-23, page 413, in the Register’s office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 37, parcel 6.11, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 88 Dogwood Lane, Linden, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 37, parcel 6.11, for 2017 in the amount of $121.80, plus penalty and interest; and for 2016 in the amount of $143.40, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 28th day of March, 2018.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 4/11