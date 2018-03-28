TN ADVOCATES TRAVEL TO D.C. TO URGE LAWMAKERS TO INVEST IN KIDS

Tennessee Advocates Travel to Washington, D.C. to Urge Lawmakers to Invest In Kids

Local advocates from Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Franklin, Gallatin, Lobelville, Ooltewah, and Murfreesboro, including students from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Vanderbilt University, traveled to Washington, D.C. from March 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network’s annual Advocacy Summit, sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

From Perry County, the attendees were Net Arnold, Dedra Irwin, Deidre Irwin, Taylor Sharp Hickerson, and Perry County Board of Education chairwoman Martha Sharp.

They joined hundreds of advocates from across the country to attend in-depth advocacy trainings and urge lawmakers from both parties to make key investments in early childhood education in the U.S. and maternal, newborn and child survival programs overseas.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to go to Washington and advocate for kids,” said Rachael Horn, a Save the Children Action Network advocate from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. “Using our voices in support of mothers and children here at home and around the world makes a difference, and I learned how to become a more effective advocate. All kids, regardless of where they were born, deserve a strong start in life and I look forward to continue being their voice.”

During the 2018 Advocacy Summit, more than 250 advocates – including 75 high school and college students – from 34 states met with more than 150 lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Summit participants heard from powerful change-leaders and elected officials, including Jeff Edmondson, the managing director of the Ballmer Group, the organization created by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, to direct their philanthropic effort, activists from around the U.S. and the world, Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter, Save the Children President & CEO Carolyn Miles, SCAN CEO Mark Shriver and SCAN President Kris Perry.